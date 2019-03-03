Podcast

3/22/18: Chris Wright, Ike Opara, Write that Down and Reusse’s Hall of Fame induction

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets March 22, 2019 6:18 pm

It’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie, live from Allianz Field in St. Paul

Hour 1:

  • Chris Wright.
  • Ike Opara.
  • Most Annoying Media Member Update.

Hour 2:

  • Write That Down with Callum Williams.
  • Reusse’s Hall of Fame induction.

Topics:
