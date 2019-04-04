Ramie’s Recipes: BBQ Beef Bowl from Target Field

On this episode of Ramie’s Recipes, Ramie Makhlouf recreates the BBQ Beef Bowl from Soul Bowl at Target Field.

Which one do you think looks tastier? Ramie’s? Or the original?

(Recipe below!)

Beef Rub

1 tbs brown sugar

2 tsp paprika

1 tsp onion powder

2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp mustard powder

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp black pepper

Braising liquid

1 ½ cups chicken stock

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp salt

1 tsp crushed red pepper

½ tsp black pepper

1 onion sliced

1 tsp mustard powder

1 tbsp worcestire

1 tsp Sriracha sauce

2 garlic cloves

1 tsp liquid smoke

¾ cup ketchup

Mac n Cheese

Salt

1 ½ cups macaroni

3 tbsp all-purpose flour

3 tbsp butter

1 1/3 cups 1% milk

1 cup mixed shredded and Monterey jack cheeses

¼ cup parmesan cheese

2 oz. Velveeta reduced fat cheese

2 oz. reduced fat cream cheese

Other Ingredients

1 ½-2lbs beef brisket

1 lb collard greens (prewashed and stemmed)

Instructions

Whisk together all braising liquid ingredients, except ketchup, and pour into slow cooker. Add collard greens.

Rub all beef rub ingredients onto brisket, put in slow cooker, turn to high and leave it alone for 5-6 hours, turn down to low and cook for another 2-3 hours.

Melt butter in a sauce pan over medium heat, whisk in flour, and continue to whisk until it turns light brown. Add milk and keep whisking until it’s smooth and starting to thicken. Then add shredded cheeses and parmesan by the handful letting it melt before adding more. Then whisk in Velveeta and cream cheese and whisk until melted, and finally stir in macaroni.

Once the brisket and collard greens are done cooking, remove the brisket from the slow cooker and shred with two forks. Take ¼ of the cooking liquid from the slow cooker and whisk together with ketchup. Simmer to reduce and season to taste.

Put mac n cheese in the bottom of a bowl, add collard greens, toss shredded beef in BBQ sauce, place on top of collard greens, and enjoy!