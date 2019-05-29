Podcast

Lou Nanne Podcast: Trades and the Stanley Cup Finals

By Jonathan Harrison May 29, 2019 1:35 pm

Louie gives his opinion on the reported trade that would have sent the Wild’s Jason Zucker to Pittsburgh for Phil Kessel and whether he liked the deal. Why the need to trade Zucker? Lou discusses his thoughts on that and where the Wild need the most help. Louie also recalls his own trade talks from his days as general manager of the North Stars, how tough it was to keep those quiet and tells a story of a rival GM calling him to get his opinion before making a deal for a star player. We finish by getting a Stanley Cup prediction and discussing the top two players in the upcoming draft.

