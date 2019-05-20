Ramie’s Recipes: “La Tortuga” Torta

“La Tortuga” Torta

Ingredients:

¼ cup red wine vinegar

¼ white wine vinegar

1 TBSP sugar

1 ½ tsp salt

1 cup water

Pinch of crushed red pepper

1 large red onion

Juice of one lime

1 cup mayo

4 TBSP cilantro

Salt & pepper to taste

4 bolillo rolls

Dijon mustard

Shredded iceberg lettuce

1 ½ lbs smoked fresh deli ham, thin sliced (none of that packaged preserved stuff)

¾ lb shredded cheddar & swiss cheese (combined)

To make pickled onions, combine vinegars, sugar, salt, water, and crushed red pepper in a small pot and warm over medium heat just until sugar dissolves. Let cool until room temperature (you can put less water and add ice cubes to speed this process up, or just put it in the fridge or freezer). Once cooled, add onions, or put onions and pickling liquid in an air tight container, and let sit for 1 ½-2 hours stirring or shaking every 15 minutes.

To make aioli, whisk together mayo, lime juice, salt & pepper. The earlier you can do this the better. It will give the flavors a chance to meld. Just refrigerate until using. This is probably more than you’ll need for these sandwiches, but trust me, you’ll want this around for future sandwiches. Same with the onions.

Slice bolillo rolls in half, spread Dijon mustard on bottom half. Then pile on lettuce, followed by onions, 4-6 slices of ham and enough cheese to cover. Spread cilantro lime aioli onto the top bun and place it on top. Place sandwich in a panini press — or your average indoor grill named after heavyweight boxers will do — for 4-6 minutes, until bread is crispy and cheese is melted. Serve with more aioli on the side for dipping.

VIVA LA TORTUGA!!!