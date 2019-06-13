Podcast

Conduits of Trouble: Has Cousins really changed? (ep. 6)

By Jonathan Harrison June 13, 2019 11:05 am

Judd Zulgad and Chip Scoggins, otherwise known as the Conduits of Trouble, return to their old stomping grounds today for the majority of this episode.

The boys discuss the comments by Kirk Cousins yesterday that were pretty self-aware and if they really mean there’s been a change for the quarterback. They also discuss this coaching staff being a perfect fit for what Zim needs. Outside of the Vikings chatter the boys dive into some Joe Mauer stories and talk about the need for bullpen help for the Twins.

