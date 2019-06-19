Podcast

Conduits of Trouble: My scorecard ran out after 13 so I said peace out (ep. 7)

By Jonathan Harrison June 19, 2019 11:43 am

Judd broke his cardinal sports rule. Chip now cheers for the enemy. All is upside down on this edition of Conduits of Trouble.

Judd Zulgad and Chip Scoggins are back this week to breakdown all that has happened in the past week of Minnesota Sports and the boys start off with that 17 inning marathon the Twins and Red Sox put us through last night. Other Twins notes the guys discuss is the need for the Twins to make a trade as soon as possible, Sano’s continued issues, and Rocco’s managerial style. To wrap the show today Judd and Chip discuss all the moves the Wolves are being rumored to be in for.

