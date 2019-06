Judd & Chip discuss what the Timberwolves will do in free agency — what the odds of D’Angelo Russell landing in Minnesota are — and the role Karl-Anthony Towns could play in the Wolves’ potential resurgence. The duo touches on why the NBA offseason is more fun than the actual season. Judd & Chip also get into what the Twins should do about the struggling Miguel Sano and how the Wild have fallen off the Minnesota sports map.