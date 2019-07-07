Podcast

7/26/19: Best case scenarios for the Vikings, Write That Down, Twins trade rumors

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 26, 2019 6:01 pm

Hour 1:

  • Best/Worst case scenarios for the Vikings in 2019
  • And are Packers fans still pissed about the Anthony Barr hit on Aaron Rodgers?

Hour 2:

  • Write That Down
  • Reckless speculation on Twins trade market
  • Wrap with Reusse

