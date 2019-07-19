Conduits of Trouble: Just go for it! (ep. 10)

Judd and Chip return for another edition of Conduits of Trouble this time they spend the majority of the show discussing the Twins and whether to go all in despite Vikings Training Camp opening in just a week.

The boys open discussing the news that the Twins were scouting MadBum and Thor and which of those two they preferred the Twins go after. After the baseball talk the guys jump into Vikings talk about what the expectations are this season and how weird it is that the Twins are at the front of the conversation this close to Training Camp. To end the show Chip and Judd talk Big Ten Media day and predictions of where the Gophers will finish in the wide open Big Ten West.