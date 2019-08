Judd and Chip get back to their roots by talking about Vikings’ dysfunction, or at least questionable decision making. In this case, it’s the Vikings’ move to add a kicker/punter to the mix during training camp instead of resolving this situation before training camp. The Conduits also talk about the roller-coaster ride the Twins and their fans will be on for the remainder of the summer and why Marwin Gonzalez is among their favorite athletes.