Conduits of Trouble: Everything predicates on this team having a top five defense (ep. 13)

Judd Zulgad and Chip Scoggins return for another edition of the Conduits of Trouble podcast on the day of the Vikings first preseason game. The boys open the show talking about the Twins losing the first game of a pivotal four game series against their division rivals the Cleveland Indians. Before the two jump off the Twins talkers they discuss what needs to be done about the pitching staff and Buxton’s injury issues. The guys discuss the Gophers football team as we inch closer to the season opener. We close the show today diving into the Vikings as the first preseason game is set to kickoff tonight in New Orleans.