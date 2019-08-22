Podcast

Conduits of Trouble: The magical Favre ride 10 years later

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 22, 2019 10:39 am
  • Judd and Chip talk the concerning number with the Twins’ starting rotation.
  • And reviewing the 10-year anniversary of Brett Favre signing in Minnesota.

