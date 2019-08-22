Podcast

Gersson Rosas, Jason Fitz, Blind food tasting, Why Your Team Sucks

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 22, 2019 6:06 pm

Hour 1:

  • Gersson Rosas joins the show from the State Fair.
  • Jason Fitz from ESPN Radio calls in.
  • And Ramie’s blind food tasting.

Hour 2:

  • CRAM Session.
  • Reviewing Deadspin’s Why Your Team Sucks piece on the Vikings.
  • Wrap with Reusse.

Topics:
Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings Wild Wolves



