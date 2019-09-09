Podcast

9/2 Tom Pelissero’s NFL Insights, Twins break the Home Run record, and Ramie’s Fried Food Challenges

By Jonathan Harrison September 2, 2019 6:01 pm

We’re back for one last day at the Fair and we’re discussing the Twins breaking the Home Run record, the Vikings cut down to 53 players, and Ramie’s last two Fried Food Challenges.

  • Who deserves the praise for how well this season has gone?
  • The Vikings initial 53-man roster is set now it’s time for the 2019 season to start!
  • Ramie’s First Fried Food Challenge of the Day

  • Tom Pelissero’s NFL Insights
  • The Vikings made their cuts to get down to 53 players. We discuss.
  • Ramie’s Second Fried Food Challenge

