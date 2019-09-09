Podcast

9/3 Have the Vikings peaked under Zimmer, Roy Smalley on Buxton being reactivated, and CRAM Session

By Jonathan Harrison September 3, 2019 6:01 pm

We open the show discussing a possible dangerous topic: Have the Vikings peaked under Zimmer? We’re also joined by Roy Smalley to discuss the Twins and whether it was wise to reactivate Buxton now. Plus, CRAM Session moves to Tuesdays.

  • Have the Vikings peaked under Zimmer?
  • Roy Smalley joins to talk Twins and Buxton being reactivated.
  • What did A-Rod say? Also, Randy from Cottage Grove calls…

  • CRAM Session
  • How confident are you in the Twins Bullpen going into the final month of the season and the playoffs?
  • Mike Zimmer cut open a vein about the kicking situation.

