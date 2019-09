AS the Vikings season is just days away from kicking off we’re unveiling a new segment and bringing back an old one as well as catching up with Sage Rosenfels to talk about the Packers/Bears game last night and preview the upcoming Vikings game.

That throw by Rosario put the division to bed according to Mackey. Also, we unveil Bears Vent Line.

Sage Rosenfels’ Sage Football Wisdom

QB Cesspool Challenge