It was just about a great weekend for Minnesota sports teams with the only blemish being the Twins losing games and players. We’re breaking down the Vikings season opening win, a Gophers come-from-behind win, and the Twins dropping two of three to Cleveland.

The Vikings come out hot in a 28-12 destruction of the Falcons to open the season

Dalvin Cook, if he can stay healthy, is one of the best running backs in the league

The wheels are flying off the Bomba Bus…