Conduits of Trouble: Packers-Vikings is too close to call

- Judd and Chip begin by reliving Judd’s years covering the Packers for the Star Tribune and how spoiled Green Bay fans are when it comes to the quarterback position.
- Chip gives his thoughts on the Vikings offense, on Kirk Cousins throwing the ball 10 times against Atlanta and what the formula for success might be Sunday in Lambeau Field.
- The guys also discuss the 2-0 Gophers football team, when the offense might gain more of an identity and special of player Antoine Winfield Jr. is as a player.