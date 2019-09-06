Conduits of Trouble: What’s better a walk off home run or a walk off throw like that one from last night? (ep. 17)

Judd Zulgad and Chip Scoggins are back for another edition of Conduits of Trouble in which we’re jam packed with topics to discuss.

We start the show talking about that amazing throw to end the Twins/Red Sox game last and looking at what the Twins need going forward. With the NFL officially back we move onto some football talk after that and we mix in Vikings preview talk with talking about that debacle last night in the opening game of the NFL season. To close the show today we discuss the Gophers narrow win over South Dakota State and then what the hell happened to Chip’s Tennessee squad.