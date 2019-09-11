Podcast

Do you care about the HR record? Which NFL teams structure do you want? In Other News.

By Jonathan Harrison September 11, 2019 6:11 pm

We open the show today discussing the Yankees catching the Twins in the Home Run race and whether we care about that record (1:00). Then we jump into a discussion about NFL teams and their structures (22:00) before closing the first hour asking if we really care that Team USA Basketball lost to France this morning in the FIBA World Cup (37:00). The second hour of today’s show begins with a conversation about what the Vikings strategy should be this weekend (53:00). We take a break from the sports talk to get into In Other News (65:00) and, of course, we close today’s show Wrapping with Reusse (83:00).

Related Gallery

Sage Rosenfels previews Packers game. Is Rodgers washed? What will we see from LaFleur’s offense?

Our own Journeyman QB Sage Rosenfels joins to help preview the Packers game (1:00), answer whether it was the Packer D being good or Trubisky just being bad (22:00), and of course it’s time for…
Topics:
Mackey & Judd



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast