If the Twins blow this is it an epic collapse? Jayson Stark on baseball. QB Cesspool Challenge.

Judd starts off today’s show with a scorching hot take (1:00) that the guys debate. We then look ahead to this Sunday and we don’t have a feel for this game due to the changes each team underwent this offseason (21:00). We close the first hour joined by Jayson Stark to talk all things baseball and some Twins trivia (33:00). Hour two opens back up on the Vikings/Packers game by discussing if the best has passed Aaron Rodgers by (51:00). Before we Wrap with Reusse (78:00) we have our QB Cesspool Challenge and another tale in the Claw Life Chronicles (65:00).