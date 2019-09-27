Podcast

Packers Vent Line. What do we think happens in the Vikings/Bears game? Write That Down.

By Jonathan Harrison September 27, 2019 6:07 pm

It’s a Write That Down Friday and the final day of Bears Week.

We open the show with Packers Vent Line and then joined by Minnesota United Manager Adrian Heath (1:00). Phil and Judd are freaking out because we might not get Tony Romo on the call this Sunday (24:00). We close hour one today with ESPN’s Jason Fitz to talk FOOTBALL (39:00).

Hour Two on Friday starts with our favorite weekly segment Write That Down (49:00). Before Reusse helps us wrap the week (80:00) we get into more Packers Vent Line (68:00).

Previewing Vikings/Bears. Where would we rank the Vikings if they come out of Sunday 3-1?

It’s the final day of Purple Daily for Bears week and Coller is joined by Judd Zulgad, Brandon Thorn, and Laurence Holmes to preview Vikings/Bears. We open the show today joined by our offensive line…
