Kirk Cousins was a disaster in Sunday’s game, and Mackey’s entire future view of the organization has changed (0:00); The Vikings have been terrible in big games for two years (25:00); Non-Cousins nitpicks (38:00); Tom Pelissero’s NFL Insights on major injuries to HOF QBs; (44:00); Judd’s small-town Wisconsin experience while covering Vikings-Packers (60:00); Reusse on Twins, Cousins and his HOF induction.