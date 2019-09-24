Podcast

Roy Smalley on the Twins chances of clinching against Detroit. Who should be the favorite this Sunday?

By Jonathan Harrison September 24, 2019 6:04 pm

Ramie returns a happy camper after his Bears got a big win last night but now the focus goes all in on Vikings/Bears.

We open the show talking about Case Keenum’s bad game and why people in this still want him as the QB of the Vikings (1:00). We move CRAM Session up earlier in the show today (26:00) and it doesn’t go too well for Ramie. We close the first hour discussing if the Bears are Super Bowl contenders (40:00). Hour Two begins with Roy Smalley joining from the place where the Twins should clinch the AL Central (52:00). Before Reusse joins (87:00) we discuss if Chicago should be favorites on Sunday (75:00).

