Podcast

Sage Football Wisdom with Sage Rosenfels. Former Packer LeRoy Butler joins to preview Vikings/Packers. Write That Down.

By Jonathan Harrison September 13, 2019 6:10 pm

Before jump headfirst into the football talk Mackey opens today’s show venting about Kohl Stewart (1:00). Sage Rosenfels then joins the show for his Football Wisdom of the Week (17:00). Mackey & Judd then spend the following segment mourning the potential loss of the McDonald’s on campus (38:00), Ramie doesn’t get the draw. It’s our weekly Friday segment of Write That Down (50:00) but with a twist this year. Former Packer Safety LeRoy Butler joins (68:00) to preview the upcoming Vikings/Packers game.Patrick joins to help us close the week (84:00).

Related Gallery

Coller lays out his case for Cousins over Rodgers. Are the Vikings better off without Elflein? NFL Law & Order.

It’s our final Purple Daily of Packers week and we open it up with Matthew Coller and Chad Graff talking about which QB they would rather have (1:00), Coller lays out a surprising case for…
Topics:
Mackey & Judd



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast