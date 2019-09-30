State of the Vikings, Cousins, & Zimmer. Tom Pelissero’s NFL Insights.

The Vikings offense was terrible yesterday but at least the Twins are the Home Run kings. That’s all to say it’s not all bad on today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie.

The boys open the show discussing that no show by Cousins and the State of the Vikings, Cousins, & Zimmer (1:00). Ramie hits the panic button on the Vikings and Cousins (27:00). To close the first hour the boys discuss the Twins setting the record for most home runs in a season and how much we care (39:00).

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero joins for his NFL Insights (50:00) to open the second hour. To finish the show on this Monday we discuss the Twins, possibly, losing Luis Arraez for the playoffs (68:00) and we wrap with Reusse (82:00).