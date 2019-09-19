Podcast

Twins should bench Rosario. Sage Football Wisdom. QB Cesspool Challenge.

By Jonathan Harrison September 19, 2019 6:11 pm

Judd is hot about something Eddie Rosario did and we’ve got our Journeyman QB Correspondent Sage Rosenfels for his Football Wisdom on today’s show.

We open the show with Judd’s hot take that the Twins should bench Rosario (1:00). Sage Rosenfels gave us his Football Wisdom (16:00) before we discussed some reckless Vikings speculation (45:00). To open Hour Two the boys asked whether this years Twins squad is the most pleasently surprising regular season in Minnesota Sports History (52:00). It’s time for our weekly QB Cesspool Challenge (61:00) before we Wrap with Reusse (81:00).

Related Gallery

The individual matches we’re watching this weekend. What’s the mood like within the Vikings locker room? Hot Routez returns.

Matthew Coller is joined today by former Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone for the full show and the second hour we add Judd Zulgad to the mix. Coller and Boone open the show talking about…
Topics:
Mackey & Judd



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast