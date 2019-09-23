We learned Cook is the best RB in the league and Tom Pelissero’s NFL Insights

Ramie is back after a five day stay-cation and he opens his first day back with a blazing hot take that some on the show find unacceptable.

Once Ramie get’s done with his bad take on a Minnesota treasure Phil calls B.S. to the “We didn’t learn anything from that Vikings win” crowd (1:00). Now that Ramie is back he tries to put a halt to the trade for Jalen Ramsey calls (28:00). To close out hour one we discuss the Twins bringing the magic number down to three (39:00). NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero joins to begin hour two with his NFL Insights (51:00). Ramie then gives his bold take on who he wants in the first round of the playoffs (66:00). To close the show we wrap with Reusse (82:00).