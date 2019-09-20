Podcast

Will Cousins get boo’d on Sunday? Is Nelson Cruz the best Free Agent signing in Twins history?

By Jonathan Harrison September 20, 2019 6:07 pm

It’s the final day of the week and that means we’ve got Write That Down prediction to get to (51:00) and ESPN’s Jason Fitz joins to mash on football (36:00) for a segment.

The boys open the show with a conversation about if Cousins gets boo’d and how he reacts (1:00). Mackey & Judd then discuss what Kyle Gibson’s Twins career was (36:00). After Write That Down the boys discuss if Nelson Cruz is the best Free Agent signing in Twins history (66:00). Patrick Reusse joins to help wrap the week (79:00).

Related Gallery

How big is this game for Cousins? Is there an argument that the Vikings should have moved on from Barr?

For the Friday edition of Purple Daily we’re joined by Myron Medcalf, Peter Carline, and Judd Zulgad to prep for the Raiders this coming Sunday. We open the show today with Myron Medcalf to talk…
Topics:
Mackey & Judd



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast