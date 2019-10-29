Podcast

Can this Vikings roster win the Super Bowl? Rose Bowl ramifications for Gophers/Penn State.

By Jonathan Harrison October 29, 2019 6:00 pm

The boys react to a NFL Trade Deadline without a Vikings trade and a look ahead at some ramifications surrounding the battle of the undefeateds coming up in a week and a half.

We open today’s show discussing whether the Vikings can win the Super Bowl with this roster (1:00). Judd has a hot take for Ramie about who his Bears’ future QB could be (28:00). We close the first hour with more listener survey responses (42:00).

The second hour of the show begins with the Corrupt Judge showing up for his weekly CRAM Session (53:00). We discuss the Rose Bowl ramifications surrounding the upcoming Gophers/Penn St. game (71:00) and we wrap with Reusse (88:00).

In Case You Missed today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie Show and can listen to just one segment take a listen to the second segment from our second hour today where the boys discussed upcoming Gophers/Penn State game and the Rose Bowl ramifications surrounding it.

Topics:
Mackey & Judd



Podcast