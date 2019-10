Judd Zulgad and Chip Scoggins preview the second half of the Vikings season and why Teddy Bridgewater might be a good fit for the Bears in 2020. Chip also discusses the undefeated Gophers football team, gives his biggest surprise about this P.J. Fleck’s club and answers the question of whether quarterback Tanner Morgan is underappreciated. Judd and Chip get into Karl-Anthony Towns’ fight with Joel Embiid and whether the Wolves big man was in the right to push back.