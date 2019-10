Judd Zulgad and Chip Scoggins have seen the Vikings at their best and worst so where does this 2-2 team with a struggling offense rank? The former Access Vikings duo discusses Kirk Cousins’ struggles and Scoggins talks about the vibe he got from being in the Vikings’ locker room after Sunday’s loss in Chicago. They also get into the Twins-Yankee series, who they feel should start Game 1 for the Twins and what the playoff roster should look like.