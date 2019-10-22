Podcast

Discussing Boone’s comments on AP and Judd’s twitter fued.

By Jonathan Harrison October 22, 2019 6:45 pm

The boys are discussing Adrian Peterson, the Wild, and C-3PO on today’s show. So, a normal show.

We open the show discussing Alex Boone’s comments about Adrian Peterson he made on Purple Daily (1:00). We then move onto Judd’s twitter feud over the weekend (26:00) before closing the first hour with Mackey’s interview with Wolves CEO Ethan Cassan (42:00).

The second hour of the show opens with CRAM Session (50:00). The boys then discuss movies they’re embarrassed that they haven’t seen (66:00) before closing with Reusse (78:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can listen to only one segment from today listen to this one where Mackey, Judd, and Ramie discuss Alex Boone’s comments about Adrian Peterson.

