Have the Vikings done enough for their playoff resume? Jumping right into Hot Stove talk.

The boys are back to discuss the massive haul the Rams gave up to get Jalen Ramsey and if the Vikings should have been in on that trade. Also, what happened to TC Bear?!

The boys open up today’s show discussing whether the Vikings have done enough for the playoff resume to convince you they can make a run (1:00) before discussing if the team should have been in on Jalen Ramsey (15:00). We close the first hour today discussing the TC Bear news (40:00).

Hour Two opens with some blazing hot Hot Stove talk (53:00) before our weekly dose of In Other News (73:00). Patrick Reusse joins to wrap today’s show (86:00).

