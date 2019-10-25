Is Cousins better than Rodgers and Mahomes? Ramie thinks so. Write That Down.

The boys are breaking down a second Vikings game in a week on today’s show thanks to that 19-9 win over Washington on Thursday Night Football.

The boys open the show recapping that Vikings win and Xavier Rhodes’ chances of staying on the field (1:00). Ramie contends Kirk Cousins is better than Aaron Rodgers AND Patrick Mahomes (24:00). To close the first hour today the boys are joined by ESPN’s Jason Fitz to talk a ton of pro and college football (41:00).

The open to the second hour we’re do our weekly Write That Down session (53:00). It’s our second time this week to nitpick the Vikings game (73:00) before we wrap the week with Reusse (85:00).

In case you missed today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie and can listen to only one segment listen to this one where the boys were joined by ESPN’s Jason Fitz to talk about Kirk Cousins’ big month, Tom Brady’s future, and the growing chance of College GameDay in Minnesota.