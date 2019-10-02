Podcast

Jayson Stark talks MLB Playoffs. Michael Cuddyer joins to talk about Twins/Yankees.

By Jonathan Harrison October 2, 2019 6:03 pm

We’ve got plenty of Vikings news to discuss now that Diggs isn’t showing up to practice and Cousins is apologizing, plus the Twins are just a couple days away from playing the Yankees in the ALDS.

he boys open today’s show wondering just what the hell is going on with the Vikings (1:00). Jayson Stark joins to talk MLB Playoffs (24:00). We close Hour One discussing what New York media is saying about the Twins (42:00).

To open Hour Two we get back to the Vikings talked before former Twin Michael Cuddyer calls in to talk Twins/Yankees (54:00). The final half hour of the show we get to In Other News (72:00) and wrapping with Reusse (85:00).

Wetmore: 4 questions the Twins will have to answer to pick the ALDS roster

MINNEAPOLIS — I wonder how many combined hours of sleep will be lost this week as the Minnesota Twins try to settle on a 25-man roster for the A.L. Division Series that begins Friday. Injured…
