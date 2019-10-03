Podcast

Judd’s Twins Recon. Sage Football Wisdom. QB Cesspool Challenge.

By Jonathan Harrison October 3, 2019 6:05 pm

There’s conflicting comments coming out of the Vikings receiver room and the boys discuss the weird blame game going on.

Mackey & Judd with Ramie talk about Adam Thielen blaming the media for the frustration narrative despite saying Sudnay that he was himself frustrated (1:00). Sage Rosenfels joins the boys to dish some Wisdom (16:00). Judd is in New York for the Twins/Yankees series and shares some of the intel he’s been gathering (41:00).

We continue into Hour Two discussing what Judd has learned while he’s been in New York (52:00). To close the show we all pick crappy QB’s for our QB Cesspool Challenge (70:00) and wrapping with Reusse (83:00).

