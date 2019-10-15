NFL officiating hits new lows. Pete Najarian on Gophers Football!

The boys have plenty of football to discuss on today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie as NFL officiating reached a new low last night in Green Bay.

We open the show today discussing fixes for the NFL’s officiating problem (1:00). Pete Najarian joins for an instant energy spark as we discuss with him the 6-0 Gophers Football program (26:00). We close the first hour getting local perspectives on last nights officiating debacle as Ryan Wood from the Green Bay Press-Gazette and Jeff Riger from 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit join to talk about how the Packers and Lions fanbases are reacting (41:00).

The most crooked segment of CRAM Session kicks off the second hour of today’s show (53:00). We discuss a Twins pitching question Mackey throws out (69:00) before Reusse helps us wrap up today’s show (83:00).

In case you missed the show and can only listen to one segment today here’s the best segment from today’s show where former Gopher great Pete Najarian joins to talk about his excitement level for the 6-0 Gophers Football squad.