Sage Football Wisdom. Jayson Stark on the MLB Playoffs. Plus, reacting to Carson Palmer on Purple Daily.

By Jonathan Harrison October 17, 2019 6:02 pm

Today the boys are discussing plenty of football with two former NFL quarterbacks, MLB playoffs with Jayson Stark, and pick bad quarterbacks.

The boys open the show reacting to what Carson Palmer said on today’s Purple Daily (1:00). Once the boys are done discussing what Palmer said they bring in another former NFL QB in Sage Rosenfels for some Sage Football Wisdom (23:00). The last segment of the first hour is spent discussing Andrew Wiggins’ comments about not being top 100 in the NBA (38:00).

Hour Two begins with Jayson Stark joining us to talk about the MLB Playoffs (52:00). To close the show today the boys pick their bad QB’s of the week in our QB Cesspool Challenge (69:00) and wrapping with Reusse (82:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to this segment where the boys discuss FOOTBALL! with Sage Rosenfels in our Sage Football Wisdom segment.

Podcast