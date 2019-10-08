Trying to make sense of yet another Twins playoff sweep.

The Twins went out and got swept in the playoffs (again) by the Yankees (again) and the boys try to unpack just what happened on today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie.

The boys open the show today discussing losing for the 16th straight playoff game (1:00) and then are joined by Roy Smalley to talk about the sweep and the season (15:00). Judd closes the first hour giving his Nelson Cruz take that has him pinned in a corner (37:00).

Corrupt Judge Jonathan is back for another session of CRAM Session (49:00). To close the show today Mackey tells his story about “Down in Front Guy” showing up at Target Field last night (69:00) and we wrap with Reusse (84:00).