Podcast

Twins Pre-Game Show and Write That Down.

By Jonathan Harrison October 4, 2019 6:03 pm

Twins playoff baseball is live on SKOR North on AM 1500 and with Game 1 taking place immediately after the show we’re doing a Pre-Game Show on today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie.

Judd joined us from New York in the first hour to discuss the Twins 25 man roster they named this morning (1:00) and to help preview the series (28:00). To close the first hour we replayed the Thad Levine interview from the Twins Show earlier today (39:00).

The second hour opens with our weekly Write That Down segment (57:00). We close the show playing Ramie’s call into the Sports Pope (73:00) and wrapping with Reusse (87:00).

Related Gallery

Previewing Vikings/Giants. Is the way Zimmer handles Cousins causing problems in the locker room?

The final day of the week we’d normally jump all in on previewing the upcoming opponent but the amount of ‘frustration’ surrounding the Vikings keeps us talking about the drama and who’s to blame for…
Topics:
Mackey & Judd



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast