What happened with the Twins over the weekend? Twins Vent Line’s open up.

It was a very disappointing weekend for the Twins as they dropped the first two games in the ALDS against the Yankees. The boys are venting and opening the vent lines on today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie.

The boys open the show discussing their frustrations with how the two games in the Bronx went (1:00) before opening the Vent Lines to flush out the frustrations of the fans (27:00). Judd closes the first hour with his Yankees conspiracy theory (40:00).

Tom Pelissero joins to open up Hour Two with his NFL Insights (49:00). We get back to the Twins Vent Lines (71:00) before we wrap with Reusse (79:00).