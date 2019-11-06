Are the Vikings the most stuck team and NBA Load Management

It’s just Ramie and Judd today as Mackey is out for the day and the boys discuss the Vikings’ future, hot sports takes, and load management in the NBA.

We open the show discussing whether the Vikings are the most stuck professional team in the state (1:00) before discussing how the Vikings get out of that (25:00). We close the first hour discussing whether we’ve been as angry about sports as one Cleveland talk host (41:00).

We begin hour two discussing KAT standing up for himself and our thoughts on load management in the NBA (53:00). It’s our weekly session of In Other News (70:00) before we close with Reusse (85:00).

In case you missed today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie Show and can listen to only one segment listen to the second segment where the boys discussed whether the Vikings are the most stuck of the professional teams in the state.