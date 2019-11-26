ESPN’s Rece Davis joins to talk Gophers and College GameDay. Write That Down & QB Cesspool Challenge.

It’s the last time this week we’re full strength with Ramie taking off tomorrow to get his Thanksgiving food spread started and the boys are spending a lot of time on today’s show excitedly talking about the Gophers football team and GameDay coming to town.

We open the show with ESPN’s Rece Davis to discuss the (10-1) Gophers and College GameDay coming to town (1:00) and we close out the first hour discussing if the Gophers are set up for long term success (31:00). We open the second hour with a Forced Home Run Write That Down segment before discussing some Twins Hot Stove Speculation (52:00). We close out the show with our QB Cesspool Challenge and Wrapping with Reusse (1:18:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the opening segment of today’s show when the boys were joined by ESPN’s Rece Davis to talk about the one-loss Gophers football team and College GameDay coming to town.