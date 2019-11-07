Four Free Agents MLB Trade Rumors has the Twins signing. Sage Football Wisdom.

We’ve got hot MLB rumors, football wisdom, and Judd rapping on today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie.

The boys open the show today discussing if the Vikings can win this Sunday (1:00). Sage Rosenfels then joins the show for his weekly helping of Sage Football Wisdom (14:00). We close the first hour today talking the running back battle between Dalvin Cook and Ezekial Elliot (40:00).

We begin the second hour discussing some MLB rumors before Judd starts rapping… yep (51:00). We then pick our bad qb’s of the week in our QB Cesspool Challenge (69:00) before we wrap the show with Reusse (81:00).

