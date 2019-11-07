Four Free Agents MLB Trade Rumors has the Twins signing. Sage Football Wisdom.

Podcast

By Jonathan Harrison November 7, 2019 6:07 pm

We’ve got hot MLB rumors, football wisdom, and Judd rapping on today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie.

The boys open the show today discussing if the Vikings can win this Sunday (1:00). Sage Rosenfels then joins the show for his weekly helping of Sage Football Wisdom (14:00). We close the first hour today talking the running back battle between Dalvin Cook and Ezekial Elliot (40:00).

We begin the second hour discussing some MLB rumors before Judd starts rapping… yep (51:00). We then pick our bad qb’s of the week in our QB Cesspool Challenge (69:00) before we wrap the show with Reusse (81:00).

In case you missed today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie Show and can listen to just one segment listen to the second segment of today’s show where Sage Rosenfels joined the show for his weekly helping of Sage Football Wisdom.

Which coach is more on the hot seat between Mike Zimmer and Jason Garrett? Who wins the position battles?

Matthew Coller is joined by Alex Boone again this time to preview the upcoming Sunday Night Football game against the Cowboys. Coller and Boone open the show previewing the next biggest game of the season…
