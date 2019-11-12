Is this Andrew Wiggins going to stick around? Was Sunday Kirk Cousins’ best win?

We’ve got a new look Wiggins and a Vikings QB that won a big game which left with us a bunch of questions.

The boys open the show discussing whether this new look Andrew Wiggins is going to stick around (1:00) before we talk about if Sunday was Kirk Cousins’ best career win (28:00). We end the first hour talking about where the Gophers should rank in the College Football Playoff Rankings (42:00).

Hour Two of today’s show begins with our weekly CRAM Session as well as our Wolves guy Danny Cunningham joins to talk about Andrew Wiggins (51:00). We then discuss the breaking news of Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli winning the AL Manager of the Year (73:00) before Reusse joins to wrap up the show (85:00).

