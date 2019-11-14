Podcast

Ramie’s Andrew Wiggins Declaration and Twins Hot Stove Discussion

By Jonathan Harrison November 14, 2019 6:03 pm

Andrew Wiggins had another big night and the Twins (re)inked a pitcher plus the boys are joined by Alex Boone on today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie.

We open today’s show with Alex Boone sticking around to talk football and the 49ers team that made it to the Super Bowl (1:00). We stick with the football talk as Sage Rosenfels joins for some Sage Football Wisdom (17:00). We close the first hour with some Twins Hot Stove discussion (42:00).

Ramie opens Hour Two making an Andrew Wiggins declaration (51:00) before we pick this weekend’s crappy QB’s in our QB Cesspool Challenge (72:00). Reusse joins to help wrap up today’s show (84:00).

In case you missed today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment where the boys were joined by Sage Rosenfels for his weekly Sage Football Wisdom.

