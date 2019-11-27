Turkey of the Year Preview Show. Ryan Leaf on the Gophers. Warren Moon joins to preview Vikings/Seahawks.

We’ve got a jam-packed guest filled show today as Mackey & Judd are joined today by Chris Long, Warren Moon, and Ryan Leaf as we’re spanning the Minnesota sports index from Turkey of the Year to Vikings/Seahawks to Gophers/Badgers.

The boys open our yearly Turkey of the Year Preview Show joined by KSTP’s Chris Long to try and guess who Patrick Reusse picked as this year’s Turkey (1:00). We’re joined by Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon to close out the first hour to preview Vikings/Seahawks (26:00). The second hour kicks off with ESPN’s Ryan Leaf joining the show to preview Gophers/Badgers (53:00). We close out today’s show with CRAM Session and Patrick Reusse joins to tell us how wrong our guesses are (1:17:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when ESPN’s Ryan Leaf joined the show to discuss the (10-1) Gophers heading into this weekend’s big game against the Badgers.