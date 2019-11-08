What does a win or a loss mean for both the Gophers and the Vikings this weekend? Write That Down.

It’s a massive weekend for Minnesota Football and we’re dedicating today’s show to both Gophers and Vikings football.

The boys open the show discussing what a win or loss would mean for both the Gophers and the Vikings this weekend (1:00). ESPN’s Jason Fitz joins to tell us why Minnesota wasn’t selected for GameDay and other college football notes (28:00).

Write That Down opens up the second hour (55:00) before former Gophers QB Adam Weber joins to talk Gophers football (73:00). We close, as we always do, wrapping the week with Reusse (86:00).

In case you missed today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie and can listen to just one segment of today’s show listen to the fifth segment where former Gophers QB Adam Weber joins to talk PJ Fleck, the rise of the Gophers football program, and his favorite Tim Brewster saying.