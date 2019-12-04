Podcast

Conduits of Trouble: Was the Gophers’ season special?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets December 4, 2019 11:08 am
  • Judd Zulgad and Chip Scoggins discuss the Gophers’ season, an opportunity that was lost with a loss the Wisconsin and why things are different with the program now.
  • The duo also get into how P.J. Fleck can improve as a coach and which team the Gophers might play in a bowl game.
  • Does Chip, a lifelong Tennessee fan, want to see his Vols play the Gophers? Find out.
  • Judd and Chip finish up with a long discussion on the state of the Vikings and whether they have a chance at making a Super Bowl run.
  • Also, are Rick Spielman and Mike ZImmer on the heat seat?

